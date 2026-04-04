Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:55am

Marchment (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Marchment was on the top line and first power-play unit during Saturday's morning skate, indicating that he could return from a one-game absence. Since being acquired from Seattle on Dec. 19, he has produced 14 goals, 27 points, 62 shots on net and 41 hits in 33 games for Columbus this season.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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