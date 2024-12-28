Mason Marchment Injury: Hospitalized following injury
Marchment was hospitalized after taking a puck to the face in Friday's loss to Minnesota though he's "okay in a broader sense" according to coach Pete DeBoer, per Robert Tiffin of StarsThoughts.com.
It's certainly encouraging to hear that Marchment is doing well after a scary moment Friday, though it's still unclear when the winger will be able to return to the ice. Marchment has 12 goals and 27 points in 33 games this season.
