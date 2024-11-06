Mason Marchment Injury: Is day-to-day

Marchment is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

Marchment has two goals and eight points in 11 outings with Dallas in 2024-25. If he can't play Thursday versus Chicago, then Oskar Back will likely remain in the lineup. Beck might otherwise be a healthy scratch because Tyler Seguin (lower body) is projected to return Thursday after missing Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Florida.