Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Marchment sustained a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Panthers and will be evaluated Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchment was hurt in the second period and couldn't get back into the contest. He can be considered day-to-day for now, pending the results of his evaluation. If the 30-year-old misses time, Danton Heinen would likely check back into the lineup.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
36 days ago