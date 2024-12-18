Fantasy Hockey
Mason Marchment Injury: Leaves Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Marchment (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

It's unclear why Marchment exited the contest. The Stars have had a flu bug going around the locker room, so it's possible he is under the weather, but there was no update from head coach Pete DeBoer after the game. Marchment can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Rangers.

Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
