Mason Marchment Injury: Likely out until late January

Marchment (face) had surgery to address fractures in his nose and face and is likely out until late January, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Marchment was injured Dec. 27 and is expected to miss roughly four weeks during his recovery. The Stars have found a new line with chemistry, as Matt Duchene has played well alongside Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston to help cover Marchment's absence. He'll likely resume practicing in a couple of weeks to ramp up ahead of his return.