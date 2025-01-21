Mason Marchment Injury: Not close to return

Marchment (face) participated in Tuesday's morning skate but isn't close to being ready to return to the lineup, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Marchment could return right before or just after the 4 Nations Face-Off. He will miss his 13th straight game against Carolina on Tuesday. The 29-year-old forward has produced 12 goals, 27 points, 44 hits and 80 shots on net across 33 appearances this season. Once healthy, Marchment will be in the mix for a middle-six role in the lineup.