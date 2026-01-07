Marchment will miss at least the next three games as a result of this move -- the Blue Jackets will play in Vegas, Colorado and Utah on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He has nine goals and 20 points in 36 appearances between Seattle and Columbus in the 2025-26 campaign. The Blue Jackets summoned Mikael Pyyhtia from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move. Pyyhtia will provide the team with some roster flexibility and enable the Blue Jackets to plug a hole if another forward gets hurt.