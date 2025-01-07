Fantasy Hockey
Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Remains week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Marchment (upper body) underwent surgery and is still week-to-week, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Tuesday.

Marchment will miss his fifth straight game against the Rangers on Tuesday. He isn't with the Stars on the road, meaning he will probably miss the next four contests, too. Marchment has generated 12 goals, 27 points, 44 hits and 80 shots on net across 33 appearances this season. Evgenii Dadonov has been serving as a top-six forward during Marchment's absence.

Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
