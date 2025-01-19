Mason Marchment Injury: Resumes skating

Head coach Pete DeBoer said Sunday that Marchment (face) has resumed skating, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Marchment will likely be out of game action until around the end of January after sustaining a facial injury in late December, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old will presumably need to ramp up his activity level in the coming days before he's in the mix to suit up for the Stars.