Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Adds helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:08pm

Marchment logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Marchment missed one game due to an undisclosed injury but was back on the top line for this contest. However, the Blue Jackets haven't won any of the last six games, so it's possible the lines will be shuffled heading into Tuesday's game in Detroit. Marchment is now at 41 points, 109 shots on net, 54 PIM, 69 hits and 26 blocked shots over 63 appearances between the Blue Jackets and the Kraken this season.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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