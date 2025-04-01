Mason Marchment News: Earns two helpers in win

Marchment logged two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Marchment helped out on tallies by Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund in the contest. That trio of forwards comprises the second line, which has been a group growing in confidence in recent games. Marchment has four goals and six helpers across his last 10 outings. The 29-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 23 helpers, 121 shots on net, 71 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-15 rating across 56 appearances. He's a strong source of depth scoring as well as a little grit for fantasy managers seeking well-rounded production.