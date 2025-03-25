Mason Marchment News: Finds twine Monday

Marchment scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Marchment closed out the scoring for the Stars with an empty-net goal at the 19:17 mark of the third period, giving him 18 goals on the campaign. The 29-year-old veteran has been playing well of late and is ending the regular season on a strong note after cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his last six outings, delivering five points (three goals, two assists) over that span.