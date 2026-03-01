Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Finds twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Marchment tallied a goal, put four shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Marchment continued his success in Columbus with the first tally of the second period to extend the Blue Jackets' lead. Since he was traded to Columbus from Seattle on Dec. 19, the 30-year-old left winger has 10 goals and 16 points in 16 games. While his overall point pace is behind the necessary pace to match his 47 points in 62 regular-season games from a year ago, he's completely revamped his game with the Blue Jackets. Marchment is a strong fantasy option in most standard leagues for the remainder of the season.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
