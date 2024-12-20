Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Marchment (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Marchment exited Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs but looks ready to play without missing additional time. He'll be on a revamped second line, as Evgenii Dadonov was promoted to play alongside Marchment and Matt Duchene. Marchment has gone four games without a point entering Friday.

Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now