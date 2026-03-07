Mason Marchment News: Playing Saturday

Marchment (lower body) pronounced himself healthy and will be in the lineup Saturday versus Utah, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchment suffered the injury Thursday versus the Panthers and all the test results returned negative. He has 10 goals and 17 points in 19 games since his trade from Seattle earlier in the season. Marchment should see first-line time, alongside Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko, as well as first power-play time.