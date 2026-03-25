Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Posts two points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Marchment tallied a goal, registered an assist, put four shots on net and served up three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Marchment recorded a secondary helper on Zach Werenski's goal before later scoring himself early in the third period. The pair of points brings Marchment up to 17 goals, 19 assists, 101 shots on net, 74 hits and 22 blocked shots across 58 games this season. Since the Olympic break, the 30-year-old winger has been solid with 10 points, 30 shots on net and 25 hits over his last 15 games. His recent uptick in hits is noteworthy for his value in category-based fantasy leagues. As a part of the Blue Jackets' top line, Marchment should remain heavily involved down the stretch while Columbus looks to secure a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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