Mason Marchment News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Marchment has two goals over four contests since he returned from a facial injury. The 29-year-old winger continues to play on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund. Marchment may fall short of a career year, but he's been steady with 14 goals, 29 points, 86 shots on net, 47 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 37 appearances.

