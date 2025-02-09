Mason Marchment News: Pots goal Saturday

Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Marchment has two goals over four contests since he returned from a facial injury. The 29-year-old winger continues to play on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund. Marchment may fall short of a career year, but he's been steady with 14 goals, 29 points, 86 shots on net, 47 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 37 appearances.