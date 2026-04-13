Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Marchment has two goals and six assists over his last seven outings. He led the Blue Jackets' forwards with 22:36 of ice time Sunday despite being listed on the third line. The veteran winger is up to 19 goals, 44 points, 116 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-16 rating over 67 appearances between the Blue Jackets and the Kraken this season.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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