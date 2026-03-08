Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Records goal, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Marchment recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Marchment stepped up when the Blue Jackets needed him the most, setting up Adam Fantilli's goal and later scoring one of his own in a 30-second span in the third period. Marchment has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last seven appearances, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) over that span.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
