Mason Marchment News: Scores Dallas' lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Marchment scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Marchment found the back of the net late in the third period, but that tally wasn't enough to spark a potential comeback, as the Jets were holding a four-goal lead before Marchment's 16th goal of the campaign. The winger is playing well of late and has notched four points (two goals, two assists) over his last six appearances.

