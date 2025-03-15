Mason Marchment News: Scores Dallas' lone goal
Marchment scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Marchment found the back of the net late in the third period, but that tally wasn't enough to spark a potential comeback, as the Jets were holding a four-goal lead before Marchment's 16th goal of the campaign. The winger is playing well of late and has notched four points (two goals, two assists) over his last six appearances.
