Mason Marchment News: Scores early in loss

Marchment scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Marchment tallied just 16 seconds into the game, but that was the only shot that evaded Juuse Saros in this contest. This was Marchment's first game back after missing two due to an illness. The winger racked up eight goals and 10 assists over his last 21 regular-season outings, giving him some momentum to work with entering the postseason. He matched his career high of 22 goals and added 25 assists, 134 shots on net, 79 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 62 appearances this season. Marchment should work with his regular linemates Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin in a top-six role to begin the playoffs.