Mason Marchment News: Scores in return

Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchment missed 17 games due to a facial injury after undergoing surgery following his exit from a Dec. 27 game versus the Wild. The winger immediately slotted back in on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque, though he saw a modest 13:11 of ice time. Marchment is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 82 shots on net, 45 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 34 appearances. His best stretches have come with Duchene and Tyler Seguin (hip), but Seguin won't be back until April at the earliest, so there could be some different players who audition to play right wing opposite Marchment over the bulk of the rest of the regular season.