Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Marchment (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Jets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Marchment was considered a game-time decision, but he took warmups on the top line. The 30-year-old winger missed one contest due to the injury. He had six points over five games prior to his brief absence.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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