Mason Marchment News: Slated to play
Marchment (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Jets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Marchment was considered a game-time decision, but he took warmups on the top line. The 30-year-old winger missed one contest due to the injury. He had six points over five games prior to his brief absence.
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