Mason Marchment News: Strikes on power play

Marchment scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Marchment stayed hot with a first-period tally, his sixth goal and 14th point across his last 14 games. Three of those goals have come on the power play as he continues to find some success on the second unit. He's up to 21 goals, 46 points, 131 shots on net, 74 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 60 outings. He needs one more goal to match his career high from last season.