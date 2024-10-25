Mason Marchment News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Marchment picked up two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

He also added four hits and one shot to his ledger. Marchment helped set up two of the Stars' three power-play tallies in the first nine minutes of the second period, and the 29-year-old winger continues to thrive in a top-six role. Through eight games so far in 2024-25, Marchment has produced two goals, eight points, 18 hits, 15 shots on goal, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating.