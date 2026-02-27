Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Two helpers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:21am

Marchment pocketed two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran winger helped set up tallies by Kirill Marchenko in the first period and Adam Fantilli in the third. Marchment has made an impact since returning from an upper-body injury in late January, and over his last seven games he's racked up four goals and eight points.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
