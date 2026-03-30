Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment News: Two points against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Marchment scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston.

All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. Marchment has been running hot and cold to close out his namesake month, with two multi-point performances producing his only offense in the last seven games. Through 16 total contests in March, the veteran winger has four goals and nine points.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
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