Mason Marchment News: Two points against Bruins
Marchment scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston.
All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. Marchment has been running hot and cold to close out his namesake month, with two multi-point performances producing his only offense in the last seven games. Through 16 total contests in March, the veteran winger has four goals and nine points.
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