Mason Marchment News: Two points against Canes

Marchment scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old winger continued his breakout campaign, helping set up Tyler Seguin for a goal just 18 seconds into the game before giving the Stars a 3-1 lead with his own second-period tally. Marchment has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, piling up five goals and 12 points during that stretch, and he's up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 19 appearances on the season.