Mason McTavish Injury: Dealing with tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

McTavish (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday, and it's unclear if he will play Sunday versus Columbus, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Coach Greg Cronin said McTavish is "dealing with some tightness." The 21-year-old McTavish scored his second goal of 2024-25 in Friday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He has eight points, 23 shots on net, eight blocked shots and nine hits through 13 appearances this season.

