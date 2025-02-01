Mason McTavish Injury: Deemed day-to-day

McTavish missed Saturday's practice and is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

McTavish's four-game point streak ended in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Calgary, but he logged 17:01 of ice time in the defeat. He has notched six goals and three assists in his last nine outings. If McTavish can't play Sunday, Ross Johnston could be in the lineup versus Montreal.