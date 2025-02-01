Fantasy Hockey
Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

McTavish missed Saturday's practice and is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

McTavish's four-game point streak ended in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Calgary, but he logged 17:01 of ice time in the defeat. He has notched six goals and three assists in his last nine outings. If McTavish can't play Sunday, Ross Johnston could be in the lineup versus Montreal.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
