Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish Injury: Missing Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:03pm

McTavish is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't suit up for Sunday's tilt against Columbus.

McTavish will miss his first game of the season after being unable to practice Saturday. The 21-year-old has produced two goals and eight assists through 13 contests. Brett Leason or Ross Johnston are likely candidates to be replaced by McTavish in the lineup once the left-shot center is ready to return.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
