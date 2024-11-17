Mason McTavish Injury: Moved to IR

McTavish (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

McTavish hasn't played since Nov. 8, and a return to the lineup probably isn't imminent. He has generated two goals, six assists and 23 shots on net across 13 outings this season. With McTavish and Robby Fabbri (knee) on IR, Jansen Harkins and Brett Leason have been playing in the bottom six recently.