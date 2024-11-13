Mason McTavish Injury: Won't play versus Vegas
McTavish (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per NHL.com.
McTavish will be replaced in the lineup by Jansen Harkins, who was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old McTavish was rolling offensively with two goals and three assists, including four power-play points, in his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now