Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

McTavish had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

McTavish's last five points have come on the power play, over a span of seven games. The 21-year-old center is up to one goal, six assists, 18 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 12 contests this season. While the power-play production is nice, it would be a positive sign to see him contributing more at even strength as well.

