Mason McTavish News: Bags apple Wednesday
McTavish logged a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
McTavish missed the last five games of January due to an upper-body injury. He went scoreless in his first two contests back before the Olympic break, and he broke the brief drought by helping on Alex Killorn's tally in the second period of Wednesday's win. McTavish is at 31 points (seven on the power play), 110 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 52 appearances this season. He'll likely play in a middle-six role for the rest of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason McTavish See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times32 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2532 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark36 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value36 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason McTavish See More