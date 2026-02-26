Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish News: Bags apple Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McTavish logged a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

McTavish missed the last five games of January due to an upper-body injury. He went scoreless in his first two contests back before the Olympic break, and he broke the brief drought by helping on Alex Killorn's tally in the second period of Wednesday's win. McTavish is at 31 points (seven on the power play), 110 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 52 appearances this season. He'll likely play in a middle-six role for the rest of the campaign.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
