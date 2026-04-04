Mason McTavish News: Buries power-play goal

McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

McTavish had gone five games without a goal, picking up just one assist in that span. The 23-year-old has found himself in a bottom-six role lately, which has limited his production, though the Ducks' offense as a team has also been lacking in recent weeks. McTavish has 15 goals, 36 points, 132 shots on net, 89 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 70 appearances. That's a big step back from last year's 22-goal, 52-point effort in 76 outings, which isn't an encouraging trend for the third-overall pick from 2021.