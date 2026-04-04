Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

McTavish had gone five games without a goal, picking up just one assist in that span. The 23-year-old has found himself in a bottom-six role lately, which has limited his production, though the Ducks' offense as a team has also been lacking in recent weeks. McTavish has 15 goals, 36 points, 132 shots on net, 89 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 70 appearances. That's a big step back from last year's 22-goal, 52-point effort in 76 outings, which isn't an encouraging trend for the third-overall pick from 2021.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason McTavish See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason McTavish See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
71 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
71 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
75 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
75 days ago