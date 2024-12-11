Mason McTavish News: Collects assist in loss

McTavish notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

McTavish has gone eight games without a goal since returning from an upper-body injury, but he has three assists in that span. The 21-year-old center is up to 11 points, 32 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-7 rating over 21 appearances. He's filling a third-line role, though his power-play duties occasionally allow him to see something along the lines of top-six usage.