Mason McTavish News: Collects helper Thursday

McTavish posted an assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

McTavish was at left wing Thursday after frequently playing in a middle-six role at center this season. He was still involved on faceoffs, winning eight of his 10 draws. The 21-year-old forward has three points over his last six games, and he's up to 19 points, 80 shots on net, 40 hits and 26 PIM through 39 appearances this season.