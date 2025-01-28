Mason McTavish News: Collects two points Tuesday

McTavish scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

McTavish tied the game at 3-3 in the second period and also set up Robby Fabbri's go-ahead goal in the frame. Scoring has started to look easy for McTavish, who has netted six of his 12 goals this season over the last four games. The center is up to 26 points, 95 shots on net, 42 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction now.