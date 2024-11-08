Mason McTavish News: Nets late goal Friday

McTavish scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

McTavish has two goals and an assist over three games in November. Both of those goals have come in the final minute of lopsided losses, but it's still encouraging to see the center display a finishing touch after a rough October. He has two tallies, six helpers, 23 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 outings overall.