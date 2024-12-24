Mason McTavish News: Nets lone goal in loss

McTavish scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

McTavish has a goal and an assist over the last two games. The 21-year-old center is up to four goals, 10 helpers, 48 shots on net, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 27 appearances this season. He continues to add some depth scoring from a third-line role, but it's likely too little to make him a major factor in fantasy.