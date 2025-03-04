Mason McTavish News: Nets two goals in win

McTavish scored twice and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The Ducks assembled a young line of McTavish, Sam Colangelo and Cutter Gauthier, and the trio popped off for three goals and four assists in a span of 4:59 in the first period. McTavish has three goals and three assists over his last five outings as he continues to find his footing on offense. He's up to 16 goals, 33 points, 115 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 54 outings this season.