Mason McTavish News: Pots pair in win

McTavish scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

This was McTavish's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29 versus the Oilers. He's been warming up lately with four goals and two assists over his last nine outings. The center also led the Ducks' forwards with 18:30 of ice time in this contests. He's at nine tallies, 22 points, 90 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances this season.