Mason McTavish News: Provides helper in loss
McTavish notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
McTavish has two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old has been listed on the top line, but he's seen ice time more in line with middle-six usage. The center has 10 points, 29 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 18 appearances this season. That's not a fantastic scoring pace, but he does enough outside of scoring to be an option in deeper fantasy formats.
