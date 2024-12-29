Mason McTavish News: Scores, dishes apple Sunday

McTavish generated a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

McTavish set up Robby Fabbri's fifth goal of the campaign in the second period, and he sealed the win with an empty-netter late in final frame. This was McTavish's third multi-point effort in 2024-25, but his first since Oct. 29. The left-shot center has tons of potential, but he'd need to show more consistency to be of use for fantasy managers. McTavish is at five markers, 11 helpers and a minus-3 rating through 29 appearances.