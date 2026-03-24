Mason McTavish News: Scores in Tuesday's win
McTavish scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
McTavish had gone 14 games without a goal prior to Tuesday. He was scratched twice in that span and also missed five games in January due to an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old center's inconsistency on offense lately makes him risky for fantasy, especially since head coach Joel Quenneville has had McTavish buried on the fourth line. For the season, McTavish is at 14 goals, 34 points, 124 shots on net, 77 hits, 31 blocked shots and 40 PIM over 64 appearances.
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