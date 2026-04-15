Mason McTavish News: Scores twice vs. Minnesota

McTavish scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

McTavish accounted for all the offense the Ducks could muster in Tuesday's loss. The 23-year-old playmaker is ending the regular season on a hot streak with points in five of his last six appearances, tallying three goals and three assists over that stretch. He has 17 goals and 40 points through 74 appearances this campaign.