Mason McTavish News: Secures first 20-goal season

McTavish scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

McTavish has scored in back-to-back games and is up to six goals and 14 points over 14 outings in March. His tally Friday was his 20th of the season, and it came at a great time, cashing in on nearly a minute of possession before the Ducks won in overtime. The 22-year-old hadn't potted a game-winner this season after having three of them in 2023-24. He's at 45 points, 146 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-5 rating across 66 appearances.