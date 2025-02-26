Mason McTavish News: Strikes on power play in loss

McTavish scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

McTavish ended a four-game goal drought and contributed on the power play for the first time since Jan. 25. The 22-year-old continues to be fairly effective in a middle-six role, adding a bit of toughness and a depth-scoring touch. He's at 14 goals, 29 points (eight on the power play), 110 shots on net, 51 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 51 appearances this season.